Woman, 52, Shot in the Head with a Flare Gun in Oakland Chinatown

Carl Samson

An Asian woman in Oakland, California was reportedly shot by a young man with a flare gun this week. The incident, believed to be an unprovoked attack, occurred in the 800 block of Franklin Street in the city's Chinatown district on Tuesday. The shooting was reported at 12:37 p.m., according to CBS San Francisco. The victim, 52, was found bleeding profusely from her head and was taken to a hospital. Witness accounts and surveillance images led to the arrest of a 36-year-old male at Market and Brockhurst streets in West Oakland an hour later. Local photojournalist @Sfstreets415 described the suspect as a "young Black man."

Police found the suspect wearing a bulletproof vest. They also recovered a flare gun and a spent shell, according to East Bay Times. The man is facing felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and battery with serious bodily injury. He is being held at the Santa Rita Jail on an $80,000 bail. The victim is reported to be in stable condition. Authorities believe she and the suspect have no prior connection. The suspect will be arraigned today. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the police at 510-238-3426. Feature Image (cropped) via Paul Sableman (CC BY 2.0)

