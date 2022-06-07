Woman, 52, shoved onto Bronx train tracks in caught-on-video attack

A man was caught on video shoving a woman onto the train tracks in a stunning unprovoked attack at a Bronx subway station, cops said Monday.

Video shows the attacker, who’s wearing a red backpack, wrap his arms around the 52-year-old victim and hurl her off the platform at the Westchester Ave.-Jackson Ave. station in Woodstock about 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

The woman, who was not struck by a train, was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Cops are asking anyone with information on the attacker to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.