Woman, 55, carjacked outside South Loop Target

Police said the woman was approached by three men who snatched the keys to her vehicle from her hands.

Video Transcript

- A carjacking outside of a Target store at Clark and Roosevelt. Police say that a 55-year-old woman was approached by three men who snatched the keys to her vehicle from her hands. One of the male offenders then driving away in the victim's black Audi Q5. The other two offenders drove away in the original vehicle that they arrived in, which was a white Kia Soul with Colorado plates. Police are investigating.

