Woman, 55, dies in Wyandotte after car goes into icy Detroit River

A woman, who appeared Thursday to drive her car into the Detroit River, is dead, after her vehicle crashed through a railing Thursday in Wyandotte and then sank into the icy water, according to news reports.

First responders tried to save the 55-year-old, but she "did not acknowledge them," WJBK-TV (Channel 2) reported, adding that police said she seemed to intentionally drive her car through the Bishop Park barrier into the water.

Police said the death was a suicide, the station reported.

The Free Press left a message Friday with Wyandotte police.

The woman's body and the vehicle are expected to be retrieved from the river, which is covered with ice floes that could pose a threat, by the U.S. Coast Guard when it is safe to do so.

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Driver dies after car goes into Detroit River in Wyandotte