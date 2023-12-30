Woman, 56, killed outside workplace after struggle with unknown suspect: Arlington police

An employee of an Arlington business was found dead in a parking lot Friday morning after a struggle with an unknown suspect, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Officers responded to the 6500 block of New York Avenue in south Arlington around 10 a.m. after someone reported seeing a man and woman struggling outside a shopping center. They found a 56-year-old woman lying on the ground, unresponsive. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Arlington police said in a news release.

The woman, an employee of one of the businesses in the shopping center, had stopped by a bank on the way to work. Detectives believe someone may have followed her from the bank and tried to rob her, police said.

It appears the woman may have fallen in the parking lot during the struggle and the suspect hit her with his vehicle as he fled. No arrests have been made, authorities said, and detectives don’t have a good description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Stafford at 817-459-5739. Anonymous tips can also be phoned in to Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t publicly identified the victim.

