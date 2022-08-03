Woman, 57, accused of starting fires in Tehama County over past two years

Authorities say a woman started a series of fires in Tehama County over the course of two years.

Tina Farnsworth, 57, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of starting two separate structure fires at the northbound Interstate 5 rest area in Corning and wildland fires in the Cottonwood area, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

Investigators said the fires at the freeway rest stop happened on March 16, 2022, and May 6, 2022.

McKinney Fire coverage:

The wildland fires in Cottonwood happened in June and July 2020, investigators said. A Cal Fire news release did not say where the fires occurred in Cottonwood and how many Farnsworth allegedly started.

Farnsworth was booked into the Tehama County Jail in lieu of $330,000 bail, Cal Fire said.

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Woman, 57, accused of starting fires in Tehama County