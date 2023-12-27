LANSING — A 59-year-old woman was taken into custody following a Christmas Day stabbing in southwest Lansing.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Dorchester Circle about 5 p.m. and found a 21-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest, Lansing police said. The man was taken to a hospital and was reported to be in stable condition on Wednesday morning,

The woman was taken into custody at the scene.

Police said the woman and the stabbing victim are not related. They characterized the incident as isolated.

Police, who did not disclose the incident until Wednesday, did not release additional details.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Woman, 59, accused in Lansing Christmas Day stabbing