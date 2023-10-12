Woman, 59, missing after man rescued from River Kelvin in Glasgow

A 59-year-old woman remains missing after a man was rescued from a river in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to reports of two people in the River Kelvin, near Eldon Street in the city's West End, at 17:45 on Wednesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said a man was rescued from the water and taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Police Scotland said the search for the woman remains ongoing.

HM Coastguard helicopters searched the river on Wednesday. Police Scotland said a drone was also used in the search.

The SFRS said four fire engines and specialist resources assisted in the incident.