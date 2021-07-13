Woman, 60, critically injured in St. Paul crash

Jul. 13—A 60-year-old woman was critically injured in a crash in St. Paul Monday and police are investigating how it happened.

Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the Summit-University area about 9:20 p.m. after a driver struck a tree and a Lexus rolled multiple times, said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a police spokeswoman.

Officers found a woman partially pinned under the vehicle and seriously injured at Aurora Avenue and Chatsworth Street, Davis said. A bystander freed her and St. Paul fire department paramedics took her to Regions Hospital. It wasn't immediately clear whether the woman was a passenger or a pedestrian in the area, Davis said.

Police arrested the 25-year-old driver on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation because there were signs that he was impaired, Davis said. Police obtained a search warrant to draw and test the man's blood; the results are pending.