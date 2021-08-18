2 women shot, 1 killed in Dan Ryan shooting

Associated Press

A wildfire in the Superior National Forest of northeastern Minnesota has grown to 5 square miles (13 square kilometers) as hot, dry and windy conditions persist, officials said Wednesday. U.S. Forest Service and other crews have been fighting the fire from the air and on the ground since it was spotted Sunday afternoon near Greenwood Lake, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the town of Isabella. The fire covered a little over 3 square miles (7.7 square kilometers) Tuesday morning.