Woman, 61, pushed down and robbed in Hamden shopping plaza, police say

A 61-year-old woman was injured when a teen knocked her to the ground and robbed her in a Hamden shopping plaza parking lot late Monday afternoon, police said.

The robbery happened about 5 p.m — before dark — at Hamden Plaza, 2100 Dixwell Ave. The woman was knocked to the ground from behind, causing injuries to her “lower and upper extremities,” police said, and her pocketbook was forcibly taken from her.

The teen was described as a Black male, 16-17 years old, 5 foot 8 to 5 foot 10 with a thin build, police said. He had low cut hair, shaved on the sides, and was wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The teen left the parking lot in a newer model, black car, which was followed by a newer model, white car. Both cars headed toward the Spring Glen neighborhood, police said.

Police pointed out that something good happened to the woman in the minutes after the robbery: A good Samaritan helped her by finding some of her discarded personal belongings.

Detectives continue to investigate the robbery. Anyone witnesses or people who may have surveillance video of the getaway cars is asked to call Det. Mark Sheppard of the Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4047.

