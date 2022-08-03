Woman, 62, facing charges of elder abuse at Salem complex

Aug. 3—SALEM — A Salem woman is facing charges that she physically abused an older neighbor in a Salem apartment complex, including incidents where she allegedly bit him and jabbed his eyes.

Tina Lizotte, 62, of 12 Pope St., has denied the allegations and, through her lawyer, accused the man of stealing from her.

But a Salem District Court judge said Lizotte's own admissions that she has a quick temper and has been aggressive in the past — including an incident during her arraignment last month when she threw a headset at a lawyer — point to her being a danger toward the older neighbor.

Judge Sarah Joss did agree to release Lizotte on conditions, however, including that she have no contact with the now-former neighbor and remain inside her apartment except for medical or legal appointments.

She also ordered Lizotte to turn over the man's belongings, including his wallet, credit and debit cards, and cell phone, which she was allegedly keeping in her apartment.

Family members of the man, who is in his 70s, had repeatedly raised concerns about his relationship with Lizotte over the past four years, a prosecutor said during a detention hearing Tuesday in Salem District Court.

But for most of that time, the man was uncooperative with both police and representatives of the Salem Heights complex, denying there was any abuse going on.

Instead, he allegedly told family members that Lizotte had been "helping" him keep track of his finances and bills, and he would take her to medical appointments or on errands.

It was only after the man was hospitalized in June that he disclosed the abuse, including bite marks and being jabbed in the eyes, incidents sometimes prompted by a visit from investigators, the prosecutor said.

Later, he also said Lizotte had tried to strangle him and would tell him to "take it like a man," referring to him with a vulgarity, and warned "what happens in this room stays in this room," the prosecutor said.

She asked the judge to deem Lizotte a danger and detain her until trial.

Patrick Regan, who represents Lizotte, called her daughter to the stand to testify about her mother's infirmities and physical limitations. Regan suggested that his client was physically incapable of the sort of violence described by the prosecutor.

"She can't even open a can of soup," Regan told the judge, citing Lizotte's daughter's testimony that she had to help prepare meals.

"She's not a danger to anybody," Regan argued.

Joss disagreed, finding Lizotte could harm the man if allowed to have any contact with him. But because the man no longer lives in the Salem Heights complex, Lizotte will be allowed to return there while she awaits trial.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2.

