Woman, 62, found dead in fire-damaged Dunedin home, deputies say

A 62-year-old woman was found dead Monday in a fire-damaged home in Dunedin, deputies said.

Deputies responded to the home at 2180 Evans Road to check on the welfare of Ivette M. Martinov and smelled smoke when they arrived, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Dunedin Fire Rescue crews forced their way into the home and found Martinov dead inside.

The home was no actively burning but there was evidence of a fire, deputies said. The investigation was ongoing Tuesday but deputies said the fire does not appear to be suspicious and investigators do not suspect Martinov’s death was criminal in nature. The Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

No other information was released.