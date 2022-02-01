Woman, 64, fatally struck crossing Brooklyn street: NYPD

A 64-year-old woman died Tuesday after the driver of a gray Chevrolet rammed into her at a Brooklyn intersection, police said.

The woman, whose name was not yet available, was crossing Foster Ave. at E. 17th St. in Flatbush just before 7 a.m. when the car struck her.

The victim was pinned under the vehicle when first responders arrived, according to preliminary reports.

EMS rushed the woman to Kings County Hospital, but she could not be saved. Her name was not immediately disclosed as cops track down family members.

A 57-year-old woman driving the Chevrolet remained at the scene. No criminal charges were immediately filed.

The NYPD said its investigation was ongoing.