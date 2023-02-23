Woman, 64, thrown to floor during wild Brooklyn purse snatch

A 64-year-old woman was hurled to the floor and had a door slammed on her legs by a heartless crook who robbed her of her handbag inside the lobby of a Brooklyn apartment building, police said Thursday.

The victim was walking through a lobby on E. 34th St. near Church Ave. in East Flatbush when the mugger approached her from behind and grabbed her purse about 6:40 a.m. Sunday, cops said.

The two struggled over the bag but the robber won, police said. He ripped the purse off her shoulder and shoved the woman to the ground by the lobby door. He then exited the building, slamming the door on her legs, cops said.

Medics took the woman to Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center with minor injuries to her back and legs.

The woman had about $80, credit cards and personal ID in her stolen purse.

Her attacker was last seen heading north on Church Ave., cops said.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect fleeing in the hopes someone recognizes him.

He is described as white or Hispanic with black hair and was wearing sunglasses, a surgical mask, black pants and a green bubble coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.