Woman with 649 warrants arrested in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pennsylvania truck driver with 649 arrest warrants filed against her was arrested in Columbus last week.

According to Columbus Police, Ahyoka Keith, also known as Carol Ann Sumner, was arrested on Feb. 16 without incident.

In a social media post, Columbus police said the department was contacted by the Spring Township Police Department in Bellefontaine, Pa., on Feb. 9, asking Columbus for help in finding Keith. Spring Township believed that as an over-the-road truck driver, Keith may be in the Columbus area.

Columbus police said Keith had a total of 649 warrants for her arrest, 322 felonies and 327 misdemeanors related to theft.

The Spring Township police are coordinating with Franklin County courts to have Keith returned to Pennsylvania.

