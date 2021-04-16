Woman, 65, arrested on Kauai after allegedly found with 80 grams of methamphetamine

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Apr. 16—Kauai police arrested a 65-year-old Waimea woman on April 8 after they found methamphetamine and a large sum of cash in her possession.

Police vice officers seized 80 grams of methamphetamine and $4, 223 in cash after executing a search warrant on the woman and her vehicle.

Police arrested her on suspicion of first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug.

She was booked and released on $20, 000 bail.

Recommended Stories

  • Is First American Financial (FAF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Alerus (ALRS) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

    Alerus (ALRS) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • What Makes Ametek (AME) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

    Does Ametek (AME) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: We’ll never give up in Premier League title race

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has vowed to keep pushing and says Manchester United “will never, ever give up”, even if he concedes catching Premier League leaders Manchester City now looks unrealistic. Having finished third and reached three cup semi-finals in his first full season, the Red Devils are safely ensconced in second heading into the home straight and have a Europa League semi-final against Roma to prepare for.

  • Is Dana (DAN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Lumber and steel markets look to Biden’s infrastructure plan for their next big boost

    There’s little doubt that demand for lumber, steel, and other commodities will get a boost from President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion proposed infrastructure package. Prices for some building materials, however, have already booked phenomenal gains in the first three months of the year, potentially setting limits on an extended rally.

  • Dutch lose court fight against EU electric pulse fishing ban

    The Netherlands on Thursday lost its fight against an EU-wide ban on electric pulse fishing after Europe's top court said EU lawmakers have wide discretion in making legislation. Pulse fishing is widely used in the Netherlands, which says the technique reduces unwanted bycatch and avoids ploughing nets along the seabed. The concerns prompted the European Parliament and the EU Council to agree to a ban in 2019, with a transitional period running to June 30 this year under certain strict conditions.

  • Indianapolis shooting: authorities investigate motive after eight killed

    Police said they were working to identify the victims of the attack at a FedEx facility on Thursday night Police stand near a sign at the FedEx facility where multiple people were shot and killed the previous night in Indianapolis, on 16 April. Photograph: Michael Conroy/AP The FBI and authorities were investigating possible motives on Friday after a gunman killed eight people and injured several more at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis, in the latest of a string of mass shootings to rock the US. Indianapolis police said they were still processing the crime scene and working to identify the victims of the attack, which took place shortly after 11pm local time on Thursday night. Family members of employees at the facility on the south-west side of the city had gathered overnight at a hotel nearby hoping to be reunited with their loved ones, many of whom were not able to make contact because they are not able to carry their cellphones while at work. The gunman killed himself almost immediately after the shooting and before officers arrived, police said. Special agent Paul Keenan of the FBI in Indianapolis said “it would be premature to speculate” on the suspect’s motivation for the shooting. An Indianapolis home connected with the shooting was being searched on Friday morning, police said. “This suspect came to the facility, and when he came there he got out of his car and pretty quickly started some random shooting outside of the facility,” said Craig McCartt, deputy chief of criminal investigations for Indianapolis metropolitan police.“There was no confrontation, there was no disturbance, there was no argument, he just appeared to randomly start shooting … that started in the parking lot and then into the facility,” said McCartt. He later added the suspect had a “rifle”. McCartt said the suspect had not yet been positively identified. He said there was no confrontation before the shootings began, and the fatalities and injuries occurred in the space of just a few minutes. Five people were hospitalized, according to police. Another two people were treated and released at the scene. A witness said that he was working inside the building when he heard several gunshots in rapid succession. “I see a man come out with a rifle in his hand and he starts firing and he starts yelling stuff that I could not understand,” Levi Miller told WTHR-TV. “What I ended up doing was ducking down to make sure he did not see me because I thought he would see me and he would shoot me.” Mindy Carson was one of the family members gathered at a nearby hotel to await word on loved ones. “When you see notifications on your phone, but you’re not getting a text back from your kid and you’re not getting information and you still don’t know where they are what are you supposed to do?” said Carson, holding back tears. Her daughter, Jessica, works in the facility and she had not heard from her. The incident is the third mass shooting in Indianapolis this year, and is the latest in a string of such attacks across the US in recent months. After a significant drop in mass shootings during a pandemic-hit 2020, the Gun Violence Archive said 147 mass shootings have occurred so far in 2021. Their definition of mass shooting is a minimum of four gunshot victims. “This morning, for the third time, since January our community woke up to news of a senseless crime that will not soon leave our memory,” the Indianapolis police chief, Randal Taylor, lamented. Five people including a pregnant woman were shot and killed in the city in January, and a man was accused of killing three adults and a child before abducting his daughter during an argument at a home in March. Eight people were fatally shot at massage businesses across metro Atlanta, and 10 died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, last month. The Indianapolis mayor, Joe Hogsett, called the shooting part of a “cycle of violence” attributable to “readily accessible guns” in America. Before the mass shooting, Hogsett was one of more than 150 mayors who signed a letter calling on the US Senate to close firearms background check loopholes and strengthen gun control laws.“Beyond the need for comfort for the grieving, we must guard against resignation or even despair – the assumption that this is simply how it must be and that we might as well get used to it,” said Hogsett. “We need the courage that compels courageous acts that push past weariness.” Joe Biden last week announced a half-dozen executive actions to combat what he called an “epidemic and an international embarrassment” of gun violence in America, but he said much more is needed. “Last night and into the morning in Indianapolis, yet again families had to wait to hear word about the fate of their loved ones. What a cruel wait and fate that has become too normal and happens every day somewhere in our nation,” the president said in a statement on Friday.“Gun violence is an epidemic in America. But we should not accept it. We must act.” FedEx said: “We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities.”

  • 51 West Point cadets caught cheating must repeat a year

    Most of the 73 West Point cadets accused in the biggest cheating scandal in decades at the U.S. Military Academy are being required to repeat a year, and eight were expelled, academy officials said Friday. Cadets at the centuries-old officer training academy on the Hudson River are bound by an honor code that they “will not lie, cheat, steal, or tolerate those who do.” The cheating scandal is the biggest at West Point since 1976 and preceded the tightening of an academy policy that spared many cadets in this case from being kicked out.

  • Brazil scrambles to secure sedatives as hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19

    In recent days, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo have both sounded the alarm over shortages of sedatives, with Sao Paulo's Health Secretary saying the city's ability to care for seriously ill COVID-19 patients is on the verge of collapse. Brazil has become the epicenter of the pandemic, with more Brazilians dying of the virus each day than anywhere else in the world. President Jair Bolsonaro has opposed lockdowns and held large events in which he often does not wear a mask.

  • Facebook panel's Trump ruling delayed as comments flood in

    Facebook's quasi-independent Oversight Board said Friday it will take longer than expected to decide on whether or not the suspension of former president Donald Trump should be upheld, because it needs more time to go through the deluge of public comments. The social media giant had asked the board to make a final ruling on whether it was justified in indefinitely suspending Trump from its platforms after he incited supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol in January. Facebook set up the oversight panel to act as the ultimate referee on content decisions, amid furious criticism about its inability to respond to a tide of misinformation, hate speech and other harmful content.

  • All Eyes on Brazil for Iron’s Next Move With Vale Set to Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA, one of iron ore’s biggest swing factors, may determine whether prices of the steelmaking ingredient break through to multiyear highs or retreat once again.The Rio de Janeiro-based mining company reports quarterly production after the close of trading Monday. Anything significantly below the 72 million-metric ton average analyst estimate is likely to be cheered by bulls.Since surging last year amid robust demand from Chinese steel mills and pandemic-related supply disruptions, iron ore futures have moved around in a trading range of about $145 to $175 a ton. With prices back toward the top of that range, traders will be paying close attention to Vale. A bumper quarter may send futures back down.While Vale’s output is expected to come in below the fourth quarter on seasonal factors, it’s estimated to be higher than the same period last year as the company continues its recovery from an early-2019 tailings dam disaster that prompted shutdowns. The ramp-up means Vale has an outsized impact on prices in a tight market, especially after Chinese steel output jumped in March. This year, Vale is expected to account for 83% of global supply growth, according to BloombergNEF.Read More: Vale’s Iron Mining Activity Slowed in 1Q, Satellites Show: BNEFThe combination of recovering production and high prices has sent earnings back to supercycle levels of a decade ago. With management focused on existing assets rather than splashing out on deals as it did in previous booms, Vale is rewarding investors with dividends and a buyback.Its Sao Paulo-listed shares have more than doubled in the past year, narrowing a valuation discount to peers Rio Tinto Group and BHP Group, whose Australian mines are closer to China. Vale fetches 4.6 times estimated profit versus BHP’s ratio of 12 and Rio Tinto Group’s 7.8.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Nasdaq Flounders; These Warren Buffett Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones was gaining even as the Nasdaq struggled. Cisco was among the top blue chips. A clutch of Warren Buffett stocks are nearing buy points.

  • 8 people killed in shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility; suspect also dead

    The suspected gunman in the shooting killed himself, police said.

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’

  • Why the U.S. and China Should Collaborate in Space

    While much has been made of the tense March 18 exchange between American and Chinese diplomats in Anchorage, Alaska, one area became an unlikely candidate for cooperation: outer space. China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, seized the opportunity to say that, “China would welcome it if there is a will to carry out similar cooperation from the United States with us.”

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign