Woman, 65, missing since Tuesday; Sheriff's Office asks for your help

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Sheriff's investigators are asking for the community's help in finding a 65-year-old woman last seen Tuesday walking through a shopping center parking lot.

Family members of Janie Wilkenson last saw her Tuesday morning at her home in the 700 block of Brack Road, though her vehicle was found about 12:45 p.m. at the Prima Vista Crossing shopping plaza on the east side of U.S. 1 at Prima Vista Boulevard, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office stated.

A witness reported seeing Wilkenson walking north through the parking lot.

Janie Wilkenson

Subscriber exclusive:'Beautiful soul, life of the party;' family remembers homicide victim

Sheriff’s officials this week said foul play is not immediately suspected in her disappearance.

The shopping plaza is almost 4 miles from her Brack Road address.

Sheriff’s officials said her actions aren’t typical and she isn’t answering her cell phone. She lives with at least one other family member.

Subscriber exclusive:New canine team with bloodhound, therapy dog on duty at Martin County Sheriff's Office

Wilkenson doesn’t have any cognitive health-related issues, sheriff’s officials said.

Those with information are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 772-462-3230.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Where's Janie Wilkenson? Call sheriff's office if you know