Woman, 65, tasered by police after fleeing then kicking officer who stopped her over broken light: 'You're not placing me under no arrest'

A 65-year-old woman was tasered after fleeing then kicking out at a police officer who stopped her over a broken light.

Debra Hamil, from Oklahoma, has been charged after body camera footage showed her resisting arrest during the confrontation in the town of Cashion last month.

“I don’t think that I deserve to pay $80 for something that is fixable and I can fix it,” Ms Hamil is heard telling the officer after he issues her a ticket for a broken tail light.

After being asked to step out of her pick-up truck, she repeatedly refuses and eventually drives away, prompting a brief pursuit.

After pulling over in a car park, the officer approaches her with his gun pulled and drags her out of the vehicle when she again refuses to step out.

Following a brief struggle in which Ms Hamil kicks out, the officer fires his stun gun at her and places her under arrest.

"Do you realise you just got yourself in a whole lot more trouble?" the officer says.

Ms Hamil replies: "Yeah, I tried to kick you because I'm a country girl.”

Local media reported Ms Hamil was taken to hospital for a medical assessment despite refusing treatment.

She was subsequently charged with one count of assault against a police officer and one misdemeanour for resisting arrest.