Woman, 66, hospitalized in serious condition after she’s pummeled in face by Bronx subway mugger

A 66-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition after she was pummeled in the face by a Bronx subway mugger who stole her bag, police said Wednesday.

The victim was nearing the exit of the Fordham Road subway stop near the Grand Concourse when the crook confronted her about 7:45 p.m. Friday, cops said.

“Give me your bag,” he snarled as he punched her repeatedly in the face. He managed to snatch the bag from her and ran out of the station with it.

Medics took the woman to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious but stable condition. Her attacker is still being sought.

Cops released a surveillance image of the suspect Wednesday and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.