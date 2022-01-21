Woman, 67, charged in fatal stabbing of her grandchildren’s father

A 67-year-old woman was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of the father of her grandchildren in Isle of Wight.

The stabbing happened in the 12000 block of Smith Neck Road in Carrollton Thursday night, according to the Isle of Wight sheriff’s office. At the scene, deputies found Maurice Doctor, 54, with a fatal stab wound to the back, according to a news release.

Theresa Knightnor, 67, is accused of stabbing Doctor during a domestic dispute. She’s the grandmother to Doctor’s children and lived in the same home as Doctor, the sheriff’s office said.

Knightnor was taken into custody late Thursday night and charged with second-degree murder, the sheriff’s office said. She is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com