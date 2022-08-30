Woman, 68, shoved down staircase in unprovoked stranger attack inside Queens subway station

A 68-year-old woman was shoved down a flight of stairs by a stranger in an unprovoked attack inside a Queens subway station, cops said Tuesday.

The victim was exiting the Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens stop about 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22 when the attacker pushed her from behind, knocking her down the stairs, police said.

The assailant ran out of the station without ever saying a word as the woman tumbled down a few steps. He has not been caught.

Medics treated the victim at the scene.

Cops on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the suspect, believed to be homeless, and are asking anyone with information about him to come forward.

Calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.