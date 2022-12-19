Woman, 69, arrested after man is found shot dead in Placer County home, deputies say

Homicide detectives are investigating and have arrested a woman after a man was found shot dead late Sunday night inside a Foresthill home, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded just before midnight to the 5000 block of Polaris Way for reports of a shooting, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. A man was found dead inside the residence.

Arriving deputies arrested the 911 caller, Cena Larimer, in connection with the man’s death. Larimer is cooperating with the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Larimer, 69, was booked early Monday morning into the Placer County jail in Auburn on a felony murder charge, booking logs show. She is ineligible for bail.

The shooting victim’s identity has not been released. Identification will be handled by the Placer County Coroner’s Office.