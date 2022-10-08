Woman, 69, bashed with chair at Queens Dunkin’ Donuts, NYPD says

A 69-year-old woman was bashed in the head with a chair while dining at a Queens Dunkin’ Donuts in an unprovoked attack, police said Saturday.

Cops on Saturday released images of the 5-foot-tall woman responsible for the Sept. 25 attack inside the Parsons Blvd. donut shop near Archer Ave. in Jamaica.

The victim was sitting at a table inside the eatery about 9:15 a.m. when the tiny terror stormed up to her, grabbed a chair, and struck her in the head with it, cops said.

The chair broke as it came down on the helpless woman.

The attack was completely unprovoked, cops said. The victim told police she had never seen the woman who assaulted her before.

The chair thrower, a Black woman wearing a shirt with the world “Celestial” across the chest, ran off. Neighborhood surveillance video captured her walking down the sidewalk in thick socks and carrying a pair of crocs.

The victim suffered injuries to her head and chest, cops said. EMS rushed her to Jamaica Hospital, where she was treated for a minor injury.

Police released the image of the attacker in the hopes someone recognizes her.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.