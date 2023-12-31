Woman, 69, dead after plunging from rooftop of downtown Melbourne hotel, police say

MELBOURNE — A 69-year-old woman died Saturday after police said she apparently jumped from the rooftop restaurant of an 11-story hotel in the heart of downtown Melbourne.

Melbourne police were called at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday to the Hotel Melby, 801 Strawbridge Ave., after reports that a woman had plunged over the side of the Landing Rooftop restaurant, the agency reported.

The unresponsive woman, who landed on the pavement below, was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. No one else was injured.

"It appears that it was intentional and that she jumped off the roof. I believe the business was open at the time. There were several witnesses," said Sgt. Brendon Eder of the Melbourne Police Department.

The apparent suicide took place in a heavily frequented entertainment and dining area in downtown Melbourne. It was not immediately known if the woman was accompanied by anyone, what her reasoning might have been or if other factors may have been at play, police said.

