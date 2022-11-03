Woman, 70, found dead in her Queens home, likely beaten by dementia-stricken husband

A 70-year-old woman was found dead in her Queens home — likely beaten to death by her dementia-stricken husband, police said Thursday.

Victim Gisele Dangervil’s 77-year-old husband has no recollection of what happened. He was taken into custody but not immediately charged with his wife’s death, which has been deemed a homicide.

The couple’s worried son called 911 at 6:17 a.m. Wednesday to report he had been unable to reach his parents.

When cops arrived at the couple’s home on 148th Road near 253rd St. in Rosedale they found Dangervil dead with head and body trauma, possibly inflicted with the husband’s cane.

Her husband was there but could not say what had happened, police said.

There is no record of domestic violence involving the couple, cops said.