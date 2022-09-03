Woman, 70, knocked to ground in unprovoked Brooklyn attack, police say

A beefy bully knocked a 70-year-old woman to the ground in an unprovoked daylight attack on a Brooklyn street, police said Saturday.

The victim was on Fulton St. near Duffield St. in downtown Brooklyn about 10 a.m. on Aug. 27 when the stranger approached her.

Without saying a word, the woman shoved the senior onto the ground and ran off, witnesses told police.

The senior suffered a minor injury to her head, but refused medical attention at the scene, cops said. She had never seen the woman who attacked her before, the woman told police.

Cops on Saturday released surveillance images of the unhinged woman in the hopes someone recognizes her.

She’s described as black, with a heavy build and black hair. At the time of the attack she was wearing a pink T-shirt, black pants, black sneakers and was carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information regarding this woman’s whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.