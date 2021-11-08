Woman, 70, pulls fake gun on state trooper

Nov. 8—A 70-year-old woman is facing multiple charges including second degree assault after pulling a fake gun on a state trooper Saturday.

A state trooper responded to a Honda driving in the wrong direction on a one-way road on Concordia Avenue, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's news release. The driver allegedly pointed the weapon at the officer after getting out of her car and approaching the trooper's vehicle. The state patrol later determined the weapon was fake.

After fleeing the scene and abandoning her car, the woman was found on the Pascal Street Bridge over Interstate 94 where she was then taken to into custody and transported to Regency Hospital. Minnesota State Patrol confirmed in their news release that once she is released she will be brought to Ramsey County Jail.

This case is still under investigation.