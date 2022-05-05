Editor's note: This story was updated to note that charges were dropped for one of the women who was arrested.

Two people were arrested during an event Thursday featuring Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell – including a 71-year-old woman from Villa Hills.

Barbara Valpreda was not one of the people who disrupted McConnell's lunchtime speech to business leaders at the Hotel Covington. She entered the hotel, was asked to leave by hotel staff and refused. When police asked her to leave, she refused again.

According to officials, when police told her she was going to be arrested she sat down on the ground and became "dead weight." Valpreda was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

A woman who disrupted McConnell's speech was also arrested. Amy Washburn, of Louisville, was escorted out of the event by police, officials said. Washburn, 36, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. Those charges were eventually dropped after Washburn demonstrated she had a ticket to the event.

Another woman who disrupted the speech left without incident and was not arrested.

When the two women inside the event interrupted his speech, McConnell reacted to both with impassiveness.

“I didn’t realize there were multiple speakers,” McConnell said.

Brian Steffen, assistant Covington police chief, said the protests on Thursday were very peaceful.

"There was no violence and there was no threat of violence," Steffen said.

Outside the hotel, Steffan said the protests that shut down Madison Avenue were uneventful and protesters exercised their rights in a peaceful manner.

People gather outside on Madison Avenue in front of Hotel Covington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Woman, 71, 1 of 2 arrested during Covington Mitch McConnell event