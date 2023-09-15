Woman, 71, killed by stray bullet in New York

The shooting happened on East 18th Street, the Bronx (Google Maps)

A 71-year-old woman has died after being hit by a stray bullet in New York.

The shooting, which happened in the Bronx, New York, also injured another woman.

The 71-year-old was shot in the back, while the other victim, a 34-year-old woman, was hit in the arm, police said.

Both women were taken to Lincoln Medical Center, where the older woman was pronounced dead and the younger woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said two men were arguing on East 138th Street near Brook Avenue just after 12.30pm before one of them opened fire and his target fled.

The gunman also fled the scene, heading west on East 138th Street, police said.

“Those bullets struck two innocent people standing out on the street,” said NYPD assistant chief Benjamin Gurley at a news briefing on Thursday night.

Police described the suspect as a man with dark skin and dreadlocks, wearing all black.

Bronx district attorney Darcel Clark said the woman killed in the shooting was a senior in the community who was just “standing there minding her own business.”

“This has got to stop … Enough is enough,” she said. “This is happening in broad daylight.”

“We cannot allow this to continue to happen,” she continued.

Authorities are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The shooting was one of three New York shootings this week that have left four people with gunshot wounds, including an 8-year-old boy who was struck by a stray bullet just after he got off his school bus on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Investigators believe the shootings may be gang-related.