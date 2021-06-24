Woman, 71, sexually assaulted in McCully

Jun. 24—Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a 71-year-old woman in McCully.

The alleged sex assault occurred at a residential building on Philip Street sometime between 6 :20 p.m. and 7 :30 p.m. Monday.

Police said an unknown man unlawfully entered the victim's apartment and sexually assaulted her.

She was taken to the Sex Abuse Treatment Center at the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children.

Police have opened a first-degree sex assault and first-degree burglary investigation. There are no arrests at this time.