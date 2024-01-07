Woman, 71, wounded by stray bullet outside Brooklyn deli, teen also shot

A 71-year-old woman was wounded by a stray bullet when a teen was shot outside a Brooklyn deli, police said Sunday.

The woman was standing outside the Lucky Seven Deli on Nostrand Ave. at Foster Ave. in Flatbush when she was caught in a barrage of bullets about 2 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

A stray shot struck her in the foot while more bullets struck a 17-year-old boy in the back, buttocks and thigh, cops said.

Medics took both victims to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

The woman was not the shooter’s intended target, police said.

Cops have made no arrests.