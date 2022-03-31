Woman, 72, shot in Lakeview East neighborhood

A 72-year-old woman was shot in the leg Thursday afternoon while walking on the North Side, police said.

The woman was on a sidewalk in the 3100 block of North Broadway about 1:35 p.m. when she was shot, said Officer Michelle Tannehill, a Chicago police spokesman.

She was taken in good condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was treated for a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh, according to Tannehill.

No other details were released and no one has been arrested.

