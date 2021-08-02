Woman, 74, charged in husband's fatal shooting

Aug. 1—A 74-year-old woman is accused of fatally shooting her husband and wounding a friend on Wednesday after a night of heavy drinking in a rural area south of Santa Fe.

Sheryl Graeb is charged with an open count of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and negligent use of a deadly weapon in the incident that left 75-year-old Kenneth Graeb dead.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to detain Sheryl Graeb until trial.

According to a statement of probable cause filed in Magistrate Court:

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. to 92 Haozous Road, about 20 miles south of Santa Fe, when a neighbor called 911 to say she found a woman in her yard who had been shot. The woman, who was wounded in the shoulder, told deputies she had been shot by Sheryl Graeb, who the woman said had also shot her husband.

Inside the Graeb home deputies found Kenneth Graeb lying on the living room floor naked with a bullet hole in his back. A 38-caliber revolver sat on the entertainment center, and "numerous" wine bottles were found around the house.

There was blood throughout the home, including on a bed, and a blood trail led into a guest bathroom and out the open window of the bathroom.

The injured woman told deputies she went to the Graebs' home around 3 p.m. Tuesday to hang out because they had not seen each other for two years due to the pandemic.

She said she, two men and the Graebs drank multiple bottles of wine before the two men left and she went to sleep in one of the beds. The woman told deputies Kenneth Graeb came into the room and started to "touch and caress her."

She said she asked what he was doing and where Sheryl was before Kenneth Graeb called to his wife and told her to come into the room. The woman told deputies she couldn't remember much due to all the drinking but recalled hearing a gunshot before Kenneth "slumped on top of her."

She said she pushed Kenneth off of her and escaped, naked and without shoes, through a bathroom window. The woman told deputies that she did not see what kind of weapon was fired but that the Graebs have "20 to 50 guns in the house."

When deputies spoke with Sheryl Graeb, she "appeared to be heavily intoxicated," asked why the deputies shot her husband and whether he was alive. She said, "Why did you do that to us? You know, I watch a lot of police shows; we support the police."

Graeb eventually requested a lawyer and was told her husband was dead.

"She then asked whether she was a suspect, and if that was why she was here," a detective wrote. "She was advised it was an ongoing investigation."