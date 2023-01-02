Woman, 74, charged in New Year's Eve shooting in Ruch

Jan. 2—Cassie Lyn Ryker, 74, of Ruch, has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon for a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon, according to Jackson County Jail records.

Ryker was lodged in the Jackson County Jail Saturday night, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said in a press release issued Sunday evening. She was being held Sunday without bail, jail records showed.

The shooting occurred at about 12:20 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of China Gulch Road in Ruch.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital and was reported Saturday to be in stable condition.

After the shooting was reported, JCSO patrol deputies, SWAT and the crisis negotiation team responded to the address along with nearby Oregon State Police troopers, police said. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, Ryker was taken into custody without incident.