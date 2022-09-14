Woman, 74, strangled by daughter during fight in their Staten Island home: NYPD

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A 74-year old woman was strangled by her daughter during a fight in their Staten Island home, police said Wednesday.

Cops called to Sherylyn Bailey’s home on Ramapo Ave. near Vernon Ave. in Woodrow just before noon Saturday found the retired teacher dead inside.

Her 40-year daughter Mauri Belarmino was inside the home and was taken into custody for questioning.

Cops charged Belarmino with murder and strangulation Tuesday after the city medical examiner determined Bailey’s death was a homicide from strangulation.

The mother and daughter had a tumultuous relationship with cops called to their home in the past to quell arguments, a police source said. Belarmino struggles with a mental illness, the source added.

Bailey was a breast cancer survivor and advocate.

Belarmino’s arraignment in Staten Island Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels' lover first to testify in his sex scandal trial

    The trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels into the false stalking arrest of his ex-lover Cierra Smith kicked off with her testimony.

  • Indigenous Woman Attacked By Mob Of White People For Not Wearing A Bra

    A horrifying video of an Indigenous woman being attacked by a mob of white people for not wearing a bra has gone viral on Twitter.

  • Officials Release Cause Of Death For Missing Texas Mother Found Dead In Mall Parking Lot

    The cause of death for a Texas mother found dead in a mall parking lot has been determined. Christina Powell, 39, disappeared from her San Antonio home on July 5; she was last seen on her home’s Ring doorbell rushing off to work. On July 23, more than two weeks after her disappearance, her decomposing body was found slumped in the passenger’s seat of her vehicle, which was parked at a shopping center about four miles from her home. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office recently announced Po

  • Trump Throws Epic Tantrum Over FBI’s MyPillow Guy ‘Raid’

    ALYSSA POINTER/ReutersDonald Trump had a meltdown on Truth Social late Tuesday after MyPillow exec Mike Lindell said his cellphone had been confiscated by the feds while he was dining out at a Hardee’s restaurant.“Breaking News: Mike Lindell, ‘THE Pillow Guy,’ was just raided by the FBI. We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all,” the twice-impeached former president wrote.He went on to declare, “Our Country is a laughing stock all over the World. The m

  • Brazen robbery suspects target victims eating at restaurant in LA

    Newly released video from a May 24 robbery shows two suspects armed with handguns rob a pair of victims who were dining at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Police said one of the suspect's has been arrested in connection with a string of statewide robberies.

  • Woman's rape cries go unheard in unmonitored drug sting

    Under threat of violence, the dealer forced the woman to perform oral sex on him — twice — in an attack so brazen he paused at one point to conduct a separate drug deal, according to interviews and confidential law enforcement records obtained by The Associated Press. Records show it wasn’t until the woman left the area on her own and contacted her handlers that deputies searched the single-family home and arrested Antonio D. Jones, 48, on charges of second-degree rape, false imprisonment and distribution of meth after recovering 5 grams of the substance in the sting.

  • Austin police warn community about recent 'jugging incidents'

    The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in another case of jugging.

  • NYC ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ subjected his wife to 'sadistic and violent sexual abuse' for decades, lawyer says

    Dorothy Hirsch, the widow of alleged “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch, has claimed to be a victim of her late husband’s “sadistic and violent” behavior for decades — including a 1995 incident when she was allegedly tortured and raped in a motel room. Glenn, 51, was accused of fatally shooting Chinese food delivery worker Zhiwen Yan in Queens, New York City, on April 30. Earlier this month, she was indicted on nine counts of criminal possession of a weapon, eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.

  • Man who crushed officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

    Two other men were also convicted in the bench trial on multiple felony charges by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.

  • Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach

    The children, who were 7 years old, 4 years old and 3 months old, were found in critical condition on a Coney Island beach, police said.

  • FBI Agent Offers Devastatingly Emotional Testimony At Alex Jones' Sandy Hook Trial

    Bill Aldenberg responded to the shooting at Sandy Hook and witnessed the devastation firsthand. He was harassed by conspiracy theorists for years after.

  • Tipster reports possible sighting of woman kidnapped as child from Fort Worth 51 years ago

    “Even though we don’t know if this tip will lead to answers, we know law enforcement is working steadfastly,“ said John Bischoff, a VP at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

  • Rapper shot to death at LA restaurant targeted for jewelry after girlfriend tagged Instagram location: report

    Rapper PnB Rock, who was fatally shot at a Los Angeles restaurant, might have been targeted for his jewelry after his girlfriend tagged their location on Instagram, a report says.

  • Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest sues San Francisco

    A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city. During a search of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, the woman's DNA was tied to a burglary in late 2021. “This is government overreach of the highest order, using the most unique and personal thing we have – our genetic code – without our knowledge to try and connect us to crime,” the woman's attorney, Adante Pointer, said in a statement.

  • Louisiana substitute teacher accused of offering students money to bully and attack their classmate

    Aadrina Smith, a substitute teacher at a Louisiana school, is accused of offering students $5 each to bully and attack one of their classmates, police said.

  • Florida police investigate Warner Robins child’s fatal fall from 11th-floor resort balcony

    The 4-year-old and his family were visiting Panama City Beach over Labor Day weekend.

  • Woman testifies against man accused in 2 overdose deaths and 1 rape, says she woke up drugged

    It was the weekend before Memorial Day last year when a Virginia Beach woman went barhopping with several friends. The group eventually ended up at Seaside Raw Bar at the Oceanfront, the woman testified in Norfolk Circuit Court Tuesday. The last thing she remembers from that night was sitting at a table, talking with her friends, she said. The next morning, she woke up feeling extremely sick, ...

  • Judge denies hospital release for nurse in deadly Windsor Hills crash: 'She stole 6 innocent lives'

    A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge denied Nicole Linton's request to be released from jail to a psychiatric hospital.

  • Family of Colorado man shot by police wants accountability

    Police who shot a 22-year-old Colorado man after he called 911 for roadside assistance escalated the situation, needlessly leading to his death, the man's relatives said in a tearful news conference Tuesday in which they called for accountability. After Christian Glass' June 11 death in the small mountain town of Silver Plume west of Denver, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's office issued a news release saying that Glass was shot after he became “argumentative and uncooperative” and tried to stab an officer when police broke a car window to grab him. “Christian was experiencing a crisis, and he called 911 for help,” said the parents' attorney, Siddhartha Rathod, “and yet these officers busted out Christian’s window, shot him six times with bean bag rounds, Tased him multiple times from two Tasers, and then shot him five times.”

  • Michigan Man Runs Over Carjacker

    People are tired of out-of-control crime…