Woman, 75, fatally struck by dump truck and Jeep near Brooklyn home, both drivers leave scene

A 75-year-old woman was fatally struck by a Mack dump truck and a Jeep just around the corner from her Brooklyn home — and both drivers left the scene, police said Sunday.

Yelena Gervolskaya was crossing the intersection at Shore Parkway and Shell Road in Gravesend when she was struck about 10:25 a.m. Friday, cops said.

The driver of a 2017 Mack dump truck making a left turn onto Shell Road hit Gervolskaya , followed by a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee driver making the same turn, cops said.

Gervolskaya, who suffered severe head trauma, died at the scene.

Her nephew, Alex Gervolskaya, described her as a loving aunt.

“She raised me from an early age. She was a lovely person and a wonderful person,” he said. “She taught ethics at the university in Tula, Russia.”

Police have identified both the 38-year-old man driving the dump truck and the 40-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Jeep, a police spokeswoman said.

So far, neither has been charged criminally as police investigate whether they knew they struck the woman.

Traffic fatalities are down by 13% citywide so far this year, with 131 deaths through July 30 compared to 150 in the same timeframe last year.