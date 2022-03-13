Woman, 75, and man, 55, found dead in Hesperia home

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department patch.

A 75-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were found dead in a home by authorities who say they were conducting a wellness check upon request Friday in Hesperia.

Officers from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s patrol station in Hesperia responded to a call shortly after 2:30 p.m. on March 11 labeled “DB,” an abbreviation for dead body, at a home in the 13900 block of Main Street, according to the sheriff’s dispatch call logs.

A city employee in Hesperia — which contracts with the county sheriff for its police services — contacted the department to request a wellness check at the home, sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta confirmed in an email Sunday, leading to the discovery of the deaths that are now being investigated by the coroner. “The investigation is ongoing and no other info is being released at this time,” she said.

The department hasn’t identified either victim by name or said if the house in which they were discovered is their primary residence. It also remains unclear how long each person had been dead prior to their bodies being discovered Friday afternoon.

The address at which the two bodies were found sits in a small cluster of homes across the street from the strip mall on Main Street that includes a 99 Cents Only Store, Taco Bell and U.S. Bank, less than three-quarters of a mile south of Hesperia Community Park.

