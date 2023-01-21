Woman, 76, accused of shooting dead her terminally ill husband in hospital room before standoff with police

A shooting was reported at Advent Health Hospital in Daytona Beach (Google)

Florida police engaged in a standoff with a woman accused of fatally shooting her terminally ill husband in his hospital room.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Advent Health Hospital around midday Saturday, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

“Units arrived on the scene to find that a female had shot her terminally ill husband and had confined herself to his room,” a press release stated.

The suspected shooter has not been named but was identified as a 76-year-old woman from New Smyrna Beach. She has been taken into custody.

The husband, who has not been named, died as a result of his injuries.

Press release regarding the Advent Health incident. pic.twitter.com/QHoFqgGhGq — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) January 21, 2023

No one else was injured and the woman was not considered a threat to anyone else.

Patients and staff near the room were evacuated.

As of 1pm, authorities were still negotiating with the woman “to get her to surrender and come out of the hospital”.

“Initially, I think the plan was a murder-suicide, so she killed him and then she was going to turn the gun on herself, but she decided she couldn’t go through with it, so we were able to establish a dialogue with her,”Chief Jakari Young told reporters at a media briefing.