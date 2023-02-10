Woman, 76, accused of shooting her husband to death at hospital to seek release from jail

A Volusia County judge will consider Friday if a woman accused of killing her husband in a hospital can be released from jail.

Ellen Gilland, 76, has been behind bars for three weeks awaiting a bond hearing.

Gilland is accused of shooting and killing her terminally-ill husband inside AdventHealth Daytona Beach hospital last month.

Law enforcement released intense body camera video showing a standoff inside of the hospital after the deadly shooting.

According to court documents, Gilland eventually put down the gun after firing a shot into the ceiling, following a flash bang grenade police used to distract her.

Gilland will be inside of a Volusia County courtroom around 1:30 p.m. to see if she will be granted a bond.

