Woman, 76, dies in NW Ocala house fire Friday night

A woman died in a northwest Ocala residential fire Friday night. Here's what we know:

Where was the fire? 1905 NW 24th Court, Ocala, in the Happiness Homes subdivision.

Who responded? Ocala Fire Rescue and Ocala Police Department.

Call time: OFR spokeswoman Ashley Lopez said the call came in at 9:32 p.m. and units arrived on scene at 9:39 p.m.

A fire official takes pictures of an Ocala home damaged by smoke and fire before entering on Friday night.

What was the scene like? Lopez said when firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the home. She said flames could be seen through a front, left-side window.

What happened next? Firefighters entered the home through a side entrance and searched for occupants. Neighbors told them someone was there, Lopez said. The spokeswoman said neighbors tried entering the home to help find the person.

Firefighters found the victim in the hallway and took her outside, where they performed CPR.

A woman was removed from this Ocala residence in Happiness Homes that caught fire on Friday night. The woman later died at a local hospital, according to fire and law enforcement officials.

Putting out the fire: Lopez said the fire was knocked down by 9:49 p.m. and extinguished by 10 p.m.

Hospital: The patient was transported to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, where she died, OPD officials said. Lopez said it doesn't appear that the victim had any burns.

Victim's name: Police officials identified the victim as Constance Belvin. She was 76.

Investigation: The state Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives will determine the cause and origin of the blaze. Ocala police officials will be investigating the death.

