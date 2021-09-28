Woman, 76, fatally beaten with unknown objects in apparent ‘domestic-related’ slaying on Northwest Side

A 76-year-old woman was fatally beaten Monday on Chicago’s Northwest Side in what authorities are calling a “domestic-related” slaying.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with her death, according to Chicago police.

Porfirio Espinoza Cardoza, of the 4600 block of West Schubert Avenue in Kelvin Park, was fatally beaten “inside a residence” in the same block where she had lived, according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office and Chicago police.

Officers were called to West Schubert Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Monday to investigate after Cardoza was “approached by a known 20-year-old male ... who began striking the victim to the body with unknown weapons,” authorities said.

Cardoza was pronounced dead at the home at 4:15 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

Police said the 20-year-old man was placed under arrest and charges were pending Tuesday morning.

Although officials said the fatal beating was domestic-related they did not disclose the relationship between Cardoza and the man who was arrested.

