Woman, 77, who died in Newtown Grant fire identified. More info on cause to be released

Authorities have identified a 77-year-old Newtown Grant woman who died Monday in what is being preliminarily labeled an accidental fire.

Loretta Catozzi was found dead in her second-floor bedroom in the 400 block of Mahogany Walk at the Newtown Township development shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Police who arrived at the scene first forced entry into the home but they were driven back by fire and smoke.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office has identified a 77-year-old Newtown Township woman who died in a house fire Feb. 26, 2024.

Fire investigators believe the fire was accidental, but they are not releasing the findings until they receive the death investigation from the Bucks County Coroner’s Office, said Nicholas Weaver, assistant chief of Newtown Emergency Services.

The autopsy findings for Catozzi are pending, Coroner Patti Campsi said Tuesday.

Catozzi lived in the townhouse with her adult son, who was not home when the blaze broke out, Weaver said.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Name released in fatal fire in Newtown Grant. Here is what we know