Woman, 78, in custody after allegedly robbing Pleasant Hill bank Wednesday: Police

A 78-year-old woman was taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly robbing a Pleasant Hill bank, according to police.

Officers responded around 3:20 p.m. to the Goppert Financial Bank at 2100 N. Hwy 7, where they received a description of a suspect and suspect vehicle.

Police said they saw a vehicle matching the description traveling south on Missouri Highway 7 near Timber Street and conducted a traffic stop. They took the 78-year-old woman from Pleasant Hill driving the vehicle into custody without incident.

While executing a search warrant on the vehicle, police said they found evidence linking the woman to the robbery.

The suspect’s identity will be released once formal charges are issued.