Woman, 78, killed by by SUV after stepping into traffic: NYPD

A 78-year-old woman was struck and killed by an SUV driver after stepping into traffic in Manhattan, police said Thursday.

Witnesses said the victim stepped into traffic against the light on Wednesday at West St. and Canal St., then tried in vain to get back to the sidewalk. She was hit by a Toyota Tundra, according to police.

The fatal collision happened just before 2:40 p.m.

Police said the driver, a 70-year-old man, was stopped at a red light on West St.

When it turned green he headed north, striking and driving over Mablen Jones, who was trying to cross West St. outside the crosswalk.

Medics rushed her to Lenox Hill Hospital Northwell Health but she could not be saved.

The driver was not charged.