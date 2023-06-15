Woman, 78, to be released on special conditions after allegedly robbing Pleasant Hill bank

A 78-year-old woman accused of robbing a Pleasant Hill bank will be released from jail Thursday after her bond was reduced, according to court documents.

Bonnie Gooch was arrested and has been in jail since early April for allegedly robbing a Goppert Financial Bank at 2100 N. Highway 7. Since then, she’s been in jail on a $25,000 bond.

On Wednesday, Gooch appeared in court, where officials agreed to reduce Gooch’s bail to an ROR bond, meaning she could be released without paying any money beginning at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Cass County Circuit Court records.

There are special conditions associated with Gooch’s release. She isn’t allowed to consume alcohol, enter any financial institutions or come within 500 feet of any Goppert Bank location.

In April, witnesses said the suspect entered the bank wearing plastic gloves, a black N95 mask and black sunglasses along with an all gray outfit.

Court documents show a note she allegedly passed to a teller saying she was robbing the bank and needed $13,000 in small bills. “Thank you sorry I didn’t mean to scare you,” the note read in part.

After she got the money, Gooch was allegedly seen leaving in a Buick Enclave traveling southbound on Highway 7.

Officers later located Gooch and stopped her vehicle in an animal clinic parking lot. Prosecutors claim she smelled strongly of alcohol and officers said they found a large amount of cash on the floorboard.

According to court records, Gooch has at least two other bank robbery convictions in 1977 in California and in 2020 in Lee’s Summit.

Gooch waived her right to a preliminary hearing. Her formal arraignment is scheduled for July 24.