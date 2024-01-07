Woman, 79, hit by fatally struck by vehicle in Bridgeport

An elderly woman was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking in a crosswalk in Bridgeport on Friday, police said.

Officers were called to the intersection of Coleman Street and Washington Avenue about 8 a.m. Friday for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle while walking in the crosswalk on Washington Avenue, according to the Bridgeport Police Department.

Investigators learned that 79-year-old Marilyn Jones was walking west when she was struck by a vehicle driving headed south on Coleman Street, police said.

Jones was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where she died, according to police.

The driver who struck Jones stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police.

“We offer the family and friends of the victim our deepest condolences,” the department said in a statement.

The incident was being investigated by Bridgeport Police Department Traffic Officer Andrew Orum. Anyone with information is asked to call 203-576-7640, email Officer Orum at andrew.orum@bridgeportct.gov or use the department’s tip line at 203-576-TIPS.