Woman, 8 months pregnant, seriously injured after hit-and-run in Durham, police say

An 18-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night, Durham police said.

Heven Zariah Rooks, of Durham, was traveling north on South Briggs Avenue around 7:25 p.m. when she was struck head-on by a 2002 Cadillac Escalade heading south, according to a Durham Police Department news release.

Police said the collision also damaged a Nissan Maxima and a Chrysler 200 parked on the street. Speed was believed to have been a factor in the crash, they added.

The Escalade driver fled the scene after the crash, striking and breaking two power poles on South Driver Street and abandoning their car on East Peabody Street, police said in the news release.

Rooks, who was driving a 2013 Nissan Sentra, was taken to Duke Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The News & Observer asked investigators for more information about the crash and whether any suspects have been identified, but a spokesperson declined to provide further details.

The case remains under investigation, Durham police said.