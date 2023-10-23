Woman, 82, dies in mobility scooter crashes into ditch

A woman has died after her mobility scooter left the road and crashed into a ditch.

The 82-year-old woman was found by the side of Thoresby Road, near Fulstow, at about 16:30 BST on Sunday, Lincolnshire Police said.

A force spokesperson said the woman, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have appealed for anyone who may have seen the woman prior to the collision to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "We believe that the mobility scooter was being driven along the road, and at this stage, we are investigating the full circumstances to understand how and when she came to leave the road.

"It is believed she had been travelling westbound along Thoresby Road towards North Thoresby, from the Churchthorpe and Fulstow direction.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who might have seen a woman in her 80s on a blue mobility scooter in that area earlier that day. "

