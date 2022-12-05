Woman, 83, fatally struck by pick-up as she crossed Manhattan street, NYPD says

An 83-year-old woman crossing a lower Manhattan street was killed Monday morning when she was struck by a pick-up truck, police said.

The victim was crossing Lafayette Street when the driver struck her as he was turning left from White Street, near the courthouses, at about 9:30 a.m.

Police could not say who had the right of way or if the driver, a 35-year-old man, would be charged.

The driver remained at the scene and is being questioned by police.

Medics rushed the woman to Bellevue Hospital but she could not be saved.